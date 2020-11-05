DMK urges Puducherry LG to back 10 percent quota in medical education for govt school students

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The DMK on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi seeking her approval for the Cabinet decision to bring in 10 percent reservation for government school students in medical education, saying the introduction of NEET had deprived them of the opportunity to pursue it.

In the first such memorandum to the Lt Governor, DMK (North) convener S P Sivakumar, (South) convener R Siva MLA and Karaikal district convener A M H Nazeem called on Lt.Governor Kiran Bedi at the Raj Nivas and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

Raising other issues concerning people of the UT, they urged Bedi to take immediate steps to disburse the salary and pension to teachers of government-aided private schools, which are pending for 11 months.

They also urged the LG to settle the dues of the workers of AFT, Swadeshi and Bharathi textile mills and to take steps to reopen the now closed mills and also to disburse the pending salaries of employees of different government boards and corporations.

The party also put forth demands such as allocation of area development funds to the legislators, waiver of garbage tax, execution of Karaikal to Peralam railway line work, revival of the Lingareddippalayam Cooperative Sugar mills, holding of police constables recruitment forthwith which has been kept in abeyance by Bedi and reopening of PDS shops (ration shops) and distribution of rice and other essentials through them as is being done in other states.