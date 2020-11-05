STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Family enters suicide pact in Tamil Nadu; one refuses to end life, flees

The incident came to light when the 19-year-old daughter, who refused to take the poison, informed the neighbours, who in turn informed the police.

Published: 05th November 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A couple and their daughter committed suicide by consuming poison while another daughter refused to take it and ran away from the house at Maruthamalai near here, police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light when the 19-year-old daughter, who refused to take the poison, informed the neighbours, who in turn informed the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that 50-year-old Sivamurugan had incurred heavy loss in milk business, leading to mental depression, the police said.

He, his wife and elder daughter consumed the poison stuffed in banana in the wee hours of today while the other daughter refused to consume the poison-laced fruit and fled the scene.

Police went to the house and sent the bodies for a postmortem.

Further investigations were on, the police said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Crime
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp