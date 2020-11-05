STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kamal says MNM may be 3rd largest party after TN polls, doesn't rule out tie-up with Rajini

Kamal Haasan said that honesty and a corruption-free society will be the core of his manifesto. "I challenge other political parties to take this up in their manifestos," he added.

Makkal Needhi Maiyam chief Kamal Hassan during a press meet in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan address the press regarding the upcoming election, in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Sushmita Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan believes the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) may be the third largest party after the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

"We have arrived at this estimation based on field work, polls and internal analysis," he said, adding that one lakh members have recently joined the party.

Meeting reporters on Wednesday ahead of his 66th birthday, Haasan announced the party's campaign tour in November and December. He said the party campaign will start on November 26 and 27 and they will visit Trichy and Madurai first. This will be followed by campaigns at Coimbatore and Salem on December 12 and 13.

When asked if he was likely to form an alliance with the BJP, he said it was too early to decide on any alliance and that people will know when he makes the decision. Asked further about his views on the Manusmriti, he said that it is not in circulation anymore. "If there is a threat to my constitution, I will rise against it," he said.

Haasan did not rule out the possibility of an alliance with Rajinikanth. "As a friend, I will ask him to take care of his health. As a politician, I want more good people in politics. The decision will be his finally," he said.

Haasan said that honesty and a corruption-free society will be the core of his manifesto. "I challenge other political parties to take this up in their manifestos," he added.

