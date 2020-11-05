Madras HC Chief Justice hospitalised after complaining of COVID-19 symptoms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai after he developed symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Confirming the news a senior doctor at the hospital said, "the Chief Justice came to the hospital with complaints of cough and tiredness. Swab sample has been taken and the result is awaited. But the CT scan findings suggest lung infection. So, doctors suspect Covid-19 and he has been admitted in a ward for Covid-suspect patients."

The chief justice presided over physical court hearing on Thursday.

Later in the evening he visited the hospital after he showed symptoms.