Madurai: Cop held for assaulting girl

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In a shocking incident, a police constable was arrested in Madurai on Tuesday for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in Silaiman. The cop was identified as R Sathishkumar (29). He hails from Madurai district and attached to the Silaiman police station of Madurai rural police.

Sathishkumar is a neighbour of the victim. According to police, the child would come and play in his house regularly. However, one day the child went to play at his house when his relatives were away.

According to a complaint lodged by the child’s mother, Sathishkumar sexually assaulted the girl, who went back home and informed her of the incident. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act and the cop was arrested.