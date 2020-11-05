STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No misappropriation of Ramanathaswamy temple jewels, clarifies executive officer

In a statement, C Kalyani said that the jewellery was appraised in 2019 after 41 years and was found to weigh slightly less due to 'wear and tear'.

Published: 05th November 2020 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram

Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Denying allegations that jewellery of the Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram has been misappropriated, the temple’s Joint Commissioner C Kalyani said that the jewels, appraised last year after 41 years, weighed less due to “wear and tear”.  

Fears of misappropriation had spread among some devotees after notices were recently issued on the matter to temple staff.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the temple's executive officer Kalyani said the jewellery was appraised from January 29 to March 7 last year after a gap of 41 years.

"During the re-valuation, 18 gold ornaments weighed less by 68 grams and 14 gold ornaments had few repairs worth Rs 2,454, amounting to a total weight reduction value of Rs 2,14,244. Similarly, 42 silver ornaments weighed less by 25.811 grams due to wear and tear and gold-coated silver ornaments weighed less by 43.7 grams worth a sum of Rs 12,29,010," the statement read.

The overall reduction value of the jewels stood at Rs 14,43,254 and the number of gold and silver ornaments in custody tallied with the old records, it added.

The appraisal report suggested that the amount of the reduction in value be collected from the temple staff who were in-charge over the 40-year period, the JC said. 

Accordingly, notices were issued to 47 temple staff, including 13 retired staff, two who took voluntary retirement and 32 current staff, seeking an explanation as to why the amount should not be collected from them, she said.

Kalyani said the issuance of the notice was a routine administrative procedure. 

"Neither the appraisal report nor the letters sent to the temple staff mentioned any malpractice," the statement read. The JC further the devotees to give up any fear or concern over the safe custody of the jewellery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramanathaswamy temple
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp