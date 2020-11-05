No misappropriation of Ramanathaswamy temple jewels, clarifies executive officer

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Denying allegations that jewellery of the Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram has been misappropriated, the temple’s Joint Commissioner C Kalyani said that the jewels, appraised last year after 41 years, weighed less due to “wear and tear”.

Fears of misappropriation had spread among some devotees after notices were recently issued on the matter to temple staff.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the temple's executive officer Kalyani said the jewellery was appraised from January 29 to March 7 last year after a gap of 41 years.

"During the re-valuation, 18 gold ornaments weighed less by 68 grams and 14 gold ornaments had few repairs worth Rs 2,454, amounting to a total weight reduction value of Rs 2,14,244. Similarly, 42 silver ornaments weighed less by 25.811 grams due to wear and tear and gold-coated silver ornaments weighed less by 43.7 grams worth a sum of Rs 12,29,010," the statement read.

The overall reduction value of the jewels stood at Rs 14,43,254 and the number of gold and silver ornaments in custody tallied with the old records, it added.

The appraisal report suggested that the amount of the reduction in value be collected from the temple staff who were in-charge over the 40-year period, the JC said.

Accordingly, notices were issued to 47 temple staff, including 13 retired staff, two who took voluntary retirement and 32 current staff, seeking an explanation as to why the amount should not be collected from them, she said.

Kalyani said the issuance of the notice was a routine administrative procedure.

"Neither the appraisal report nor the letters sent to the temple staff mentioned any malpractice," the statement read. The JC further the devotees to give up any fear or concern over the safe custody of the jewellery.