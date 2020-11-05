Retired army man and son arrested for shooting BJP functionary in Tirunelveli

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A retired army man and his son were arrested in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday for shooting a 32-year-old BJP functionary over a personal dispute.

Police said that 67-year-old S Ponraj Jebamani, a retired army man and resident of Perumalpuram, runs a meat shop in the locality. He had had a running dispute with one of his neighbours, L Periyadurai, the BJP Youth wing district secretary.

On Wednesday morning, Periyadurai got into an argument with Jebamani at the meat shop. At one point, police said, an enraged Jebamani called his son Chruchill (34) to bring his double-barreled shotgun, for which he has a license, to the shop. When Churchill handed the gun over to Jebamani, Jebamani allegedly fired at Periyadurai and injured his hand.

Periyadurai was admitted in a private hospital and Perumalpuram police registered a case under Section 307 of the IPC and provisions of the Arms Act against Jebamani and Churchill. Following this, police arrested father and son, and are investigating the case.