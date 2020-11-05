STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RTI activist approaches Madras HC to stop BJP's Vel Yatra

A Chennai based RTI activist has filed a plea in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State to restrain the BJP’s proposed Vel Yatra.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Chennai based RTI activist has filed a plea in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State to restrain the BJP’s proposed Vel Yatra. According to P Senthil Kumar,  the lockdown is still in force in the State and there is no room for complacency even if there is a dip in the number of fresh cases recorded every day. “BJP leaders have been giving statements indicating that they will pull in huge crowd.

This might be detrimental to the efforts being taken by the State government in containing the spread of the virus,” he said. “Any organisation claiming to be a saviour of any section of society has to act with the responsibility of saving lives and protecting livelihood of people.

But, the BJP’s proposed yatra during the pandemic might actually do a lot of harm by creating a spurt in Covid cases, and also lead to law and order issues,” Senthil Kumar added. The petitioner also recalled the recent agitation by the BJP against VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan.

“There were violent clashes between the BJP cadre and the VCK cadre in several districts. In this connection, a few FIRs have also been registered,” he stated. The petition will be heard by the first bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy. 

it might incite violence, say periyar outfits; file plaint
Madurai: Members from Periyar outfits on Wednesday lodged a complaint demanding a ban on the Vel Yatra with the I-G of Police (South Zone) Dr S Murugan. A team comprising of people from Anna Dravida Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Dravidar Viduthalai Kalagam, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, May 17 Movement and others said that the BJP had been claiming that Periyarists feared the Yatra. “This is Periyar land,” said Pasumpon Pandian, ADMMK leader and lawyer. “They conduct the Yatra for political gain without caring about people’s health. It might incite violence and also lead to spread of Covid-19.”

Comments

