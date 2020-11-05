STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Vel Yatra adds to strain in AIADMK-BJP ties as EPS asserts himself

The CM, who was often accused of toeing the line of the BJP-led government at the Centre on key issues, has asserted himself on both occasions despite being in alliance with the BJP.

Published: 05th November 2020 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a lull over the war of words caused by the denial of permission for installation of Vinayaka idols during the Chathurthi celebrations, the AIADMK government's firm 'no' to the Vetrivel Yatra of the BJP's state unit at the eleventh hour has come as yet another strain in the ties between the two parties on Thursday. 

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was often accused of toeing the line of the BJP-led government at the Centre on key issues, has asserted himself on both occasions despite being in alliance with the BJP.

In August, when the EPS government denied permission for installation of Vinayaka idols, the then national secretary of the BJP H Raja made very sharp remarks against the AIADMK government which were met with equally sharp reactions from the ruling party.

However, this time, after being relieved from the national secretary post, Raja did not react to this development. The differences originated with Karuppar Koottam youtube channel insulting Lord Muruga. Till now, the BJP leaders did not officially accept Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance in the State.

Despite this backdrop, Palaniswami stood his ground and his government said 'no' to the Yatra is seen as a significant development since the BJP was hoping to make a big impact through this Yatra ahead of Assembly elections. Opposition parties that objected to the BJP's Yatra welcomed and even thanked the Chief Minister for his decision.

Another occasion when Palaniswami showed firmness was when the Governor delayed assent to the legislation providing for 7.5 per cent reservation to the government school students who clear NEET. In a surprise development, his government issued a G.O to safeguard the interests of the rural students and the Governor had to give assent to the Bill within 24 hours.

Though there are speculations that the AIADMK might drop BJP from the alliance ahead of the Assembly elections, political analyst Tharasu Shyam says that may not take place now since both parties need each other for different reasons and both travelled together for many years.

BJP State general secretary R Srinivasan said, "I don't think this issue will have an impact on our ties with the AIADMK. Our prime objective is to prevent the DMK from coming to power. But in the coming days, we have to wait and see. The police department could have informed us early that permission would not be given for this Yatra. Why do they inform us at the eleventh hour? The last-minute embarrassment could have been avoided."

The AIADMK government's denial of permission for Vetrivel Yatra has come as a shocker to the party leaders who have made all arrangements for the month-long programme which was scheduled to commence from Tiruttani, one of the six key abodes of Tamil God Muruga today (Friday). For the past couple of months, the BJP has been making arrangements for Vetrivel Yatra and invited many national leaders of the party including the party president JP Nadda.

Even after many hours after the State government informed the Madras High Court that the Yatra would not be permitted in view of apprehensions about second and third waves of Corona infection, the top BJP leaders could not make any statement on the development but sought a direction from the party leadership at the national capital.

In the evening BJP national general secretary CT Ravi rushed to Chennai and went into huddle with the party's State president L Murugan and senior leaders on the next course of action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP-AIADMK alliance EPS JP Nadda Vetrivel Yatra
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp