Vel Yatra adds to strain in AIADMK-BJP ties as EPS asserts himself

CHENNAI: After a lull over the war of words caused by the denial of permission for installation of Vinayaka idols during the Chathurthi celebrations, the AIADMK government's firm 'no' to the Vetrivel Yatra of the BJP's state unit at the eleventh hour has come as yet another strain in the ties between the two parties on Thursday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was often accused of toeing the line of the BJP-led government at the Centre on key issues, has asserted himself on both occasions despite being in alliance with the BJP.

In August, when the EPS government denied permission for installation of Vinayaka idols, the then national secretary of the BJP H Raja made very sharp remarks against the AIADMK government which were met with equally sharp reactions from the ruling party.

However, this time, after being relieved from the national secretary post, Raja did not react to this development. The differences originated with Karuppar Koottam youtube channel insulting Lord Muruga. Till now, the BJP leaders did not officially accept Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance in the State.

Despite this backdrop, Palaniswami stood his ground and his government said 'no' to the Yatra is seen as a significant development since the BJP was hoping to make a big impact through this Yatra ahead of Assembly elections. Opposition parties that objected to the BJP's Yatra welcomed and even thanked the Chief Minister for his decision.

Another occasion when Palaniswami showed firmness was when the Governor delayed assent to the legislation providing for 7.5 per cent reservation to the government school students who clear NEET. In a surprise development, his government issued a G.O to safeguard the interests of the rural students and the Governor had to give assent to the Bill within 24 hours.

Though there are speculations that the AIADMK might drop BJP from the alliance ahead of the Assembly elections, political analyst Tharasu Shyam says that may not take place now since both parties need each other for different reasons and both travelled together for many years.

BJP State general secretary R Srinivasan said, "I don't think this issue will have an impact on our ties with the AIADMK. Our prime objective is to prevent the DMK from coming to power. But in the coming days, we have to wait and see. The police department could have informed us early that permission would not be given for this Yatra. Why do they inform us at the eleventh hour? The last-minute embarrassment could have been avoided."

The AIADMK government's denial of permission for Vetrivel Yatra has come as a shocker to the party leaders who have made all arrangements for the month-long programme which was scheduled to commence from Tiruttani, one of the six key abodes of Tamil God Muruga today (Friday). For the past couple of months, the BJP has been making arrangements for Vetrivel Yatra and invited many national leaders of the party including the party president JP Nadda.

Even after many hours after the State government informed the Madras High Court that the Yatra would not be permitted in view of apprehensions about second and third waves of Corona infection, the top BJP leaders could not make any statement on the development but sought a direction from the party leadership at the national capital.

In the evening BJP national general secretary CT Ravi rushed to Chennai and went into huddle with the party's State president L Murugan and senior leaders on the next course of action.