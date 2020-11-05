STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Villupuram: After 11 years, they get to sleep under concrete roofs

Eleven years after they were rescued from bonded labour at a brick kiln, a groups of Irulars will now get to sleep in the comfort of proper houses.

Published: 05th November 2020

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: 11 years after they were rescued from bonded labour at a brick kiln, a groups of Irulars will now get to sleep in the comfort of proper houses. As many as 21 free houses for the tribe members were inaugurated by Collector A Annadurai on Wednesday at Veernamur settlement in Vallam block. In 2009, about 26 Irulars were rescued from bonded labour at a brick kiln in Gingee.

“They resettled near a lake in Veernamur. They, however, still lacked basic facilities and jobs,” social activist Rajesh Dheena of STEPS organisation said. After activists took up their cause and several newspapers carried the issue, officials provided tribe members land patta and community certificates in 2017.

“A housing scheme was also sanctioned for them in the same year. The houses were built with support from the Prime Minister’s Housing fund along with the MNREGA scheme and Swachch Bharat scheme. The Claret church in Villupuram also chipped in Rs 1.5 lakh, while many volunteers too pooled funds to ensure that the houses were of good quality,” Tribal Irular Protection of Rights Organisation founder Piraba Kalvimani said.

Earlier, the members stayed in thatched huts near cattle sheds. “When we toiled our years away at a brick kiln, we never even imagined that one day we will have our own houses. Thanks to all activists who worked day and night with us and the officials who supported us.

We are also grateful to all those who contributed funds for our houses” V Chinasamy (45) from the settlement says.  Collector Annadurai promised that a road to the area would be laid soon. “Every family must plant a sapling near their house to do our bit to save the environment,” he insisted. 

