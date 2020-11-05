Why cancel gram sabhas when you have liquor shops open, Madras HC asks Tamil Nadu govt

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If physical distancing was the reason for cancelling gram sabha meetings, then what about TASMAC liquor shops, the Madras High Court asked the state government's counsel on Thursday.

The court ordered the state to respond on the plea moved by DMK principal secretary KN Nehru challenging its cancellation of gram sabha meetings, which were scheduled on October 2.

The petitioner's counsel NR Elango contended that the state's interference in the affairs of the village panchayats is against the principles of democracy, local self-governance and self-determination.

He further added that the state's actions are unconstitutional, malafide and politically motivated and are a violation of the constitutional mandate and provisions of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994.

The government contended that the COVID-19 guidelines are still in place and it would not be feasible to hold gram sabha meetings by enforcing physical distancing.

The two-member bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha recorded the submissions made by both the counsels. It directed the government to file a detailed report on the matter and issued notices on the plea.