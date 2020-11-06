STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centres to impart skills in healthcare, logistics inaugurated

Both initiatives were set up with financial assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency under TN Investment Promotion Programme phase-II.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday unveiled the Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Centre for Healthcare in Chennai and an Apex Skill Development Centre for Logistics at Indospace Limited in Oragadam.

Both initiatives were set up with financial assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency under TN Investment Promotion Programme phase-II. The healthcare centre, a joint venture between TN Skill Development Corporation and Kauvery Hospital, will provide skills training in addition to skill development courses.

The World Health Organisation has also joined and will impart training in handling Covid cases, said a release. Meanwhile, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Central Footwear Training Institute and TNSDC to establish an institute at Vaniyambadi at Rs 20.37 crore.

He also declared open new buildings for revenue department, built at Rs 4.76 crore, in Chennai and Perambalur, and inaugurated new facilities at Annai Sathya Government Home for Children in Madurai.

Release of Rajiv convicts: Stalin writes to Guv, Shah
Chennai: DMK chief MK Stalin on Thursday wrote to Governor Bawarilal Purohit and Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging them to release the seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. “I request to kindly accept recommendation of the State and remit the sentence of all accused and order their release immediately,” Stalin said.

