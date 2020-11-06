STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cuddalore: Kin claim police torture as man dies

Relatives of a 40-year-old undertrial prisoner who died on Thursday have alleged that he died because of police torture.  

Representational Image. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Relatives of a 40-year-old undertrial prisoner who died on Thursday have alleged that he died because of police torture. Selvam alias Selvamurugan (40) was a resident of Kadampuliyur near Panruti. As per police sources, he was taken into custody by Neyveli Township police on October 28 in Neyveli in connection with a theft and remanded at Virudhachalam sub-jail.

On Wednesday, he developed fits and was admitted to the Virudhachalam government hospital, as per jail official Sasikumar. Selvam succumbed on Thursday morning. Crime Branch and Neyveli police also said Selvam had five pending cases against him.  

However, his wife Prabha (35) claims that he died only because he was thrashed by police officials. Her petition to Superintendent of Police M Sree Abhinav on Thursday mentions that Selvam was a cashew farmer and went to Vadalur on October 28 for business purposes.   

“I visited the Neyveli station on October 29 and was informed to go to a private lodge. The police told me they would drop the theft chargers if I gave them a 10-sovereign gold chain. When I refused, the police officials verbally abused me and my children, took our photographs and forced me to sign on a blank sheet,” her petition reads.  

The petition also mentions that when Prabha met Selvam on November 2 at Virudhachalam sub-jail, he looked weak and his throat was swollen. He was unable to eat. “Police are behind this. They killed my husband,” Prabha says in the petition. Sources said postmortem wasn’t conducted as relatives of the deceased refused to turn up at the hospital. 

