Delay reopening of schools and colleges, says Prince of Arcot

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, has appealed to Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami that the State must delay its decision regarding reopening of educational institutions until the State is declared free of Covid-19.

The Prince said many parents and guardians were hesitant to send their children to schools and colleges and wanted the reopening of educational institutions to be postponed in the present environment of fear. He said reopening now would be like playing with fire and lead to a spike in cases.