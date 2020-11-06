Denial of permission for yatra, a message from AIADMK?

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The denial of permission for BJP’s Vetrival Yatra, just a day before the event was set to begin, is likely to become a bone of contention between the two allies — AIADMK and the BJP — which are wriggling for more political space ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in the State.

A few months back, a similar appeal from the saffron party to install Vinayagar idols in public places and conduct processions for Vinayagar Chathurthi was also turned down by the State government. Pundits feel the idea is to send a subtle but clear message that at the State level, it’s the AIADMK that is in charge.

On the national front, the AIADMK has been continuously supporting its ally’s policy initiatives, including the recent Farm Acts that caused an uproar in other States.

Despite the support, the denial of permission for Vinayagar Chathurthi was met with sharp criticism from local BJP leaders, especially H Raja. They were countered with equally-sharp remarks by a battery of senior AIADMK ministers. This time around, H Raja, who has been relieved from his national secretary post, did not react to the development. Even the Opposition parties, which have been opposing the yatra, having no other options, welcomed the AIADMK’s strong stance against its ally.

Through these carefully maneuvered moves, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami seems to be asserting himself while staying well within the ethics of coalition dharma. Another occasion when this became evident was when the Palaniswami-led government stood its ground on the NEET quota Bill. As the admission season was fast approaching and the State Bill remained pending on the Governor’s table, the government quietly issued a G.O to safeguard the interest of rural students.

Within 24 hours after that, the Governor cleared the Bill. Despite these differences, analysts feel both the BJP and AIADMK will stick to its coalition, for their own reasons. “They both have travelled together for years, and that is likely to continue,” says analyst Tharasu Shyam. BJP State general secretary R Srinivasan also ruled out the possibility of this incident having an impact on the alliance.

“Our prime objective is to prevent the DMK from coming to power,” he said. “But we don’t know what will happen in the coming days. The police department could have informed us about the denial of permission earlier. Why did they have to wait till the eleventh hour? This embarrassment could have been avoided.” The saffron party had made all arrangements and even invited national leaders — including party president JP Nadda — for the yatra.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK leadership maintained the decision was taken due to the pandemic situation. “The infection across the State has come down owing to concerted efforts taken by the government. However, there are still warnings about a probable second and third wave. So, is it not the duty of the government to protect the people? The BJP should understand that this yatra is not advisable at this juncture and they should give it up,” Minister D Jayakumar said.

‘Communication will be sent to BJP soon’

The State on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that it has rejected the application of the BJP’s state unit for conducting a month-long Vel Yatra. Advocate General Vijay Narayanan submitted that in view of the Covid- 19 government orders on October 31, the permission for the month-long yatra was rejected. He also said that a communication in this regard will be soon sent to the BJP’s state unit office-bearers.