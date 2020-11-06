Madras HC judge recuses himself from hearing actor Soori case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court Judge AD Jagadish Chandra on Thursday recused himself from hearing the anticipatory bail pleas of former DGP Ramesh Kudawala and one Anbuvel Rajan. The judge did not cite any reason before recusing and directed the registry to transfer the cases to a different judge.

The case pertains to cheating cases to the tune of Rs 2.69 crore, filed against them by actor Soori. He had stated in his complaint that he was approached by Ramesh in 2015 to act in “Veera Dheera Suran”, in which his son would be playing the lead.

The movie was produced by AVR productions, owned by Anbuvel Rajan, who is believed to be a close associate of Ramesh. Soori agreed to act on a remuneration of Rs 40 lakh, and as he was interested in investing money on land, Ramesh and Rajan finalised a property in Siruseri.

Only after registration in 2018, Soori came to know that the property was not approved and was cheated of Rs 2.69 crore. The former DGP, a few days back, had moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. In his plea, he alleged that the police might arrest him even though he was not part of any fraudulent transactions. He said the transaction was only civil and there was no provision attracting criminal law.