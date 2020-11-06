STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Met office predicts heavy rains in south and west Tamil Nadu, mild showers in Chennai

The regional meteorological department on Friday issued a heavy rainfall warning to Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, hill ranges of Theni and Nilgiris districts

Published: 06th November 2020 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Water logging at Pycrofts Road, Triplicane, after the sudden rain in the city.

Water logging at Pycrofts Road, Triplicane, after the sudden rain in the city on Wednesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The western and southern districts of Tamil Nadu will continue to get heavy rainfall, while Chennai will witness light to moderate rains for the next two days before getting a break.

The regional meteorological department on Friday issued a heavy rainfall warning to Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, hill ranges of Theni and Nilgiris districts.   

The rainfall activity is the result of a cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Sri Lanka now concentrated over the Comorin area.

The Chennai forecast says the sky condition would be generally cloudy. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 degree Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively."

Weather blogger Pradeep John said: "We got decent rains in the last two days and we will have early morning rains for one more day. Day time will be sunny as usual."

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, Kothagiri in Nilgiris received the highest rainfall of 12 cm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Met department Tamil Nadu TN rain Chennai rain
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp