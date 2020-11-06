Met office predicts heavy rains in south and west Tamil Nadu, mild showers in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The western and southern districts of Tamil Nadu will continue to get heavy rainfall, while Chennai will witness light to moderate rains for the next two days before getting a break.

The regional meteorological department on Friday issued a heavy rainfall warning to Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, hill ranges of Theni and Nilgiris districts.

The rainfall activity is the result of a cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Sri Lanka now concentrated over the Comorin area.

The Chennai forecast says the sky condition would be generally cloudy. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 degree Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively."

Weather blogger Pradeep John said: "We got decent rains in the last two days and we will have early morning rains for one more day. Day time will be sunny as usual."

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, Kothagiri in Nilgiris received the highest rainfall of 12 cm.