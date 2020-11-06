Puducherry: BJP youth wing cadres lathi-charged for a bid to picket employment exchange

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The cadres of the BJP's Youth Wing were mildly lathi-charged by the police when they attempted to picket the employment exchange at Kadirgamam on Friday.

The agitation was organised by the BJP to protest the failure of the Congress government to provide jobs after coming to power in 2016. Congress had promised to give a job to at least one member in every family.

However, not even a single person was employed through the employment exchange where more than 2.5 lakh educated youths are registered, said the volunteers.

The youth wing volunteers took out a procession from the Women and Child Hospital at Ellaipillaichavady to the employment exchange. Police blocked the road by erecting barricades on Vazhuvadur Road near the employment exchange resulting in an altercation.

Since the number of the volunteers outnumbered the cops, they removed the barricade and started to march toward the employment exchange. Police resorted to a mild lathi-charge. Following this, they threw at police waterbottles and a wreath which they brought for placing on the employment exchange and held a dharna by sitting on the road. They also raised slogans in support of their demands. Later they dispersed.