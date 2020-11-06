Purohit apprises Modi, Shah, Venkaiah Naidu of TN issues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is on a three-day visit to Delhi, has held discussions on important issues relating to Tamil Nadu with Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh.

However, the Raj Bhavan did not elaborate upon the “important issues”. The Governor’s visit assumes significance as these meetings took place after the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the delay in taking a decision on the State Cabinet’s recommendation for the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

‘Government to ban online gambling soon’

Coimbatore: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that the government is taking steps to ban online gambling considering public welfare. “The State will soon make the operation of such online games and playing them illegal,” he said.

On release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts, he said, “Their death penalty was reduced to life when Amma (J Jayalalithaa) took over as the CM. Later, the party passed a resolution in favour of their release,” he said. On BJP’s ‘Vetrivel Yatra’, a statewide event scheduled as a precursor to their poll campaigns, he said the permission was denied in view of the restrictions in place due to the pandemic. “The Central and State governments have already banned rallies during the pandemic. So, the BJP will not be permitted to conduct the event.”