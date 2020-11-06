Sathankulam custodial death: CBI told to file counter affidavit

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought counter affidavit from CBI on the bail petitions filed by two police personnel arrested in Sathankulam custodial deaths case.

The petitioners M Muthuraj and X Thomas Francis were working as constables at Sathankulam police station in Thoothukudi. They were arrested on July 3 and July 5, respectively, on charges that they brutally tortured traders P Jeyaraj and his son Beniks at the police station, resulting in their death.

However, the petitioners denied the allegations. Though their previous bail petitions were dismissed, they once again approached the court citing that the CBI has filed chargesheet in the case and that their custody would not be necessary.

Since CBI objected to the same, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan directed the agency to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the case to November 19.