STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sathankulam custodial death: CBI told to file counter affidavit

The petitioners M Muthuraj and X Thomas Francis were working as constables at Sathankulam police station in Thoothukudi.

Published: 06th November 2020 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

A report on custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu.

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought counter affidavit from CBI on the bail petitions filed by two police personnel arrested in Sathankulam custodial deaths case.

The petitioners M Muthuraj and X Thomas Francis were working as constables at Sathankulam police station in Thoothukudi. They were arrested on July 3 and July 5, respectively, on charges that they brutally tortured traders P Jeyaraj and his son Beniks at the police station, resulting in their death.

However, the petitioners denied the allegations. Though their previous bail petitions were dismissed, they once again approached the court citing that the CBI has filed chargesheet in the case and that their custody would not be necessary. 

Since CBI objected to the same, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan directed the agency to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the case to November 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sathankulam custodial death Madras High Court CBI custodial deathx
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp