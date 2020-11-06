Stalin playing politics: Ve Shanmugam

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: DMK chief MK Stalin is playing politics with the issue of online gambling, Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam said here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after taking part in a government function at Bhommiyarpalayam in Villupuram, he said, “Former CM J Jayalalithaa was the first to ban online lottery after seeing people’s misery.

However, Stalin is now playing politics by releasing statements urging to ban it.” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has already said in court that a ban on online gambling is under process and would be announced soon. “Despite knowing this, Stalin is talking about the ban like he is the one who first sought it.”