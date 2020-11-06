Two men killed in separate incidents in Chennai, Kancheepuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men were murdered in Chennai and Kancheepuram In Kancheepuram, Ravichandran, a car driver, was living with his wife Kamatchi in Jawaharlal Nehru Street in Periya Kancheepuram district. Police said that Kamatchi used to allegedly go missing with one Dinesh from the same locality.

“Two weeks ago the duo again went missing and Kamatchi returned home on November 2. That evening Ravichandran noticed Dinesh speaking with Kamatchi in front of his house,” said a police officer.

An agitated Ravichandran pushed Dinesh inside the house and hit him with an iron rod.

While Dinesh died on the spot, Ravichandran threatened his wife and took the body to Siruvakkam Lakeside and buried it. On Wednesday Ravichandran surrendered before Kancheepuram Taluk Police. He was arrested and the police team in the presence of the Tehsildar dug out the body of Dinesh and sent it to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, a day after a history-sheeter was hacked to death in Korukkupet, police have detained three men for interrogation.The deceased Balu is son of erstwhile history-sheeter Vijayan, said the police.

“On Wednesday, Balu was standing in front of his house at Ambedkar Nagar when a five-member gang came in an autorickshaw and attacked him with machetes,” said a police officer.

