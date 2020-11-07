STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC sees red over pillage of temple land 

Published: 07th November 2020 12:02 PM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Castigating the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department for failing to take action against a former hereditary trustee of an Amman temple at Kottaikarungulam village in Tirunelveli for exploiting the temple properties for several years, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, on Thursday, directed the Commissioner of HR and CE to appear before the court through video conferencing.

Perusing the reports filed by the Joint Commissioner of HR and CE and the Assistant Director of Geology and Mining in Tirunelveli on a petition filed by one N Murugan, a Bench of justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi noted that the former trustee one Nainar Naicker had permitted illegal quarrying of blue metal on nearly 22.75 acres of the punja lands belonging to the temple.

The lands have been dug up to 100 feet deep, the report had said. He had also tried to get compensation amount for a portion of the temple's land, which was acquired for a river-interlinking project, the judges noticed.

Though Nainar was suspended in September 2015 and a Fit Person was appointed, he has not handed over the charges to the new official and is continuing his wrong doings till now, they noted and criticised the HR and CE authorities for being a 'silent spectator' in the issue.

They also questioned what the taluk level forces of Mines and Geology department were doing when so many acres of temple lands were being illegally quarried for several years. They also noted that the urchavar idol of the temple had been stolen and some of the ornaments were also missing.

They adjourned the case to November 20 saying, "The time is being granted as a litmus test to see if the authorities take action at least now".

