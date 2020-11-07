Kamal Haasan turns 66: Makkal Needhi Maiam cadres ring in leader's birthday at party office

By ANI

CHENNAI: As southern superstar and the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, Kamal Haasan turned 66 on Saturday, his fans and party workers celebrated his birthday at the party office.

MNM cadres, fans, and party workers in large numbers were seen outside Chennai's Alwarpet situated party office.

The office saw a large hoarding of the superstar and political figure along with a sketch of the actor.

The office was decorated with flower garlands as Haasan's fans waited for his arrival.

Fans of the megastar have been wishing him on social media since midnight.