Madurai: Prodigal wife’s burglary plot to fool husband falls apart

Madurai police on Friday found that the whole episode was orchestrated by the man’s wife. In fact, there was nothing to be stolen from the bureau in the first place.

Published: 07th November 2020 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Two days after launching investigation into the theft of six sovereigns and Rs 6.7 lakh from the house of a 52-year-old man near K Pudur, Madurai police on Friday found that the whole episode was orchestrated by the man’s wife. In fact, there was nothing to be stolen from the bureau in the first place.

According to police, Mohammed*, who had recently come home from abroad, woke up for prayers around 5 am on November 4 to find that doors of the house and the almirah were open. Even as he stood there aghast, his wife, Nabeesa*, claimed that their house had been burgled. Mohammed lodged a complaint with K Pudur police. During probe, the police questioned Nabeesa, who admitted that there was no such jewellery or cash in the almirah. 

She told police that Mohammed used to sent money from abroad until he returned because of Covid. Upon arrival, he asked her how much money was left with her; she replied Rs 6.7 lakh and six sovereigns. He did not know that Nabeesa had led a lavish lifestyle. After burning through the remittance, she even took loans to satisfy her prodigal habits.

By the time Mohammed returned home, Nabeesa was under pressure from moneylenders. It was in this background that on November 3, Mohammed sprang a surprise, telling her that he was going to sink a borewell. He asked her to hand him over Rs 1 lakh from the cash reserves.

That night, Nabeesa hatched a plot to orchestrate a bogus theft. On November 4, she woke up early, opened the doors and the almirah and strewed her clothes on the floor so that it appeared thieves ransacked the house. *Names changed to protect identities of the persons as no case has been registered.

