STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘MNM is far away from being the third-largest party in Tamil Nadu’

Kamal Haasan claimed on Thursday that his party, Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM), is the third largest party in the State.

Published: 07th November 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan (Photo | PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kamal Haasan claimed on Thursday that his party, Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM), is the third largest party in the State. But, if one goes by the vote share recorded in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the party had secured much lesser votes than TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi. These two parties also contested without any major allies in the LS polls.  

If one goes by vote share in previous elections, the Congress and the PMK too have higher vote shares in the State. This means, MNM is nowhere in the top six. According to the EC data, MNM secured 15,75,640 out  of 4,18,25,669 polled votes. This is 3.77 per cent. NTK polled 16,45,222, which accounts for 3.93 per cent. AMMK candidates, despite contesting as independents with a symbol allocated in the eleventh hour, secured 5.32 per cent of the votes.

The Congress had secured 4.32 per cent votes in 2014 Lok Sabha polls when it contested without any major ally. The PMK had secured  5.41 per cent votes in 2016 Assembly polls, when it contested alone.  MNM’s support base was also not widespread and concentrated only in urban areas. The poll booth-wise data shows that MNM secured zero votes in some of the booths. For example, in Kamal’s native Paramakudi constituency, his party did not secure even a double-digit vote in a total of 191 poll booths out of the 302.

The EC data shows that the party had secured only 3,874 votes out of 1,76,566 polled votes in the Paramakudi. In the Northern region, the party secured less than 5 votes in 106 of 330 poll booths in the Gummidipoondi constituency. The scenario is slightly different only in urban constituencies. An AMMK leader said “Our candidates secured more than double digit votes than MNM candidates in most of the parliament constituencies despite being allocated the common symbol just before we filed our nomination papers.

According to the votes secured in the last general election, we are the third-largest party and we have a wide-spread vote bank all over the State.” Murali Appas, a spokesperson of the MNM, said, “After the election, we analysed our vote share internally and found that we had secured a decent number of votes in more than 60 Assembly constituencies and we secured 1-12 per cent votes across the State. Besides, the key factor of the parliamentary election was different and Tamil Nadu went through the Go-back Modi mood. Even after that, we secured such a good number of votes. Hence, we are the third-largest party.”

Political observer T Koodalarasan said even to be considered the third biggest party, the margin with the runner-up must be small. But, in case of MNM, it is huge when compared with the Dravidian majors. Also, MNM’s vote share is very less compared to the 10 per cent DMDK secured when  M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa were in the fray.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Makkal Neethi Maiam TN Assembly polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp