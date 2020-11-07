STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Modi, MGR, Murugan — the 3 faces of a video campaign

BJP’s bid to break image of being a dominant caste leaders’ party

Published: 07th November 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vice Chairman L Murugan

L Murugan

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days ahead of embarking on its Vetrivel Yatra, the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP released a video ostensibly aimed at promoting its campaign. Unusually though, for the BJP in Tamil Nadu, the video sought to project the State unit’s president L Murugan as the face of the party in the State. More unusually, the party used several shots of M G Ramachandran, founder of the AIADMK, its alliance partner.

In fact, only three leaders were highlighted in the 5.14-minute video — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Murugan and MGR. This is also the first time, the BJP has projected a Dalit leader as its face in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK was reportedly upset over the use of MGR’s picture  in the video and slammed the move last week when the teaser was released.

Taking strong exception to using MGR’s image, AIADMK spokesperson G Samarasan said on Friday, “The video gives the impression that the BJP and the AIADMK are organising the Vetrivel Yatra together. It is inappropriate and these scenes should be removed from that song,” he said. “No doubt MGR as a leader is above party lines. But, when the BJP uses his image for a particular purpose of the party, it is wrong,” Samarasan added.

Of course, this is not the first time the BJP has sought to appropriate leaders of other parties to build its image. Previously, the party’s leaders had invoked veteran Congress leader K Kamaraj while seeking votes.  The video, produced by the State unit’s Arts and Cultural wing to highlight the Yatra, seeks to show Murugan as a firebrand leader who is out to achieve his goal, drawing outright comparisons with MGR in a way even Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has not attempted.

A dhoti-clad Murugan is seen walking through a paddy field, carrying a plough on his shoulder. Scenes of him ploughing a field or riding a tractor are interspersed with shots of MGR engaged in similar work. 
Several shots of Modi are also seen as Murugan wears a T-shirt and walks on the roads of Chennai, performs Yoga and runs through a park. 

“For India, Modi is a must and for us (Tamil Nadu), Murugan is a must,” go the lyrics of the song accompanying the visuals. Though the song is written to hail Lord Muruga, its language is such that it suits the BJP’s State unit chief as well. The song hails his qualities as a legal expert (shots of Murugan in a blazer, reading a thick book), one who is affectionate towards others and an affable party leader.

Significantly no other State BJP leader — neither seniors or new entrants such as former IPS officer K Annamalai or actor Khushbu — appear in the video. Recently, during the party reorganisation at the national level, Tamil Nadu was ignored with Vanathi Srinivasan receiving a key post later. When Murugan, who belongs to a Dalit community, was appointed the State president, many hailed it a masterstroke to break the impression that the BJP was a party dominated by dominant caste leaders.

The move was also hailed as forcing other parties to give similar importance to Dalit leaders.  In this context, Murugan being projected as the face of the party in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections is not only a departure for the BJP from projecting a single leader in this manner, but also the first time a non-Dalit-led party has built its campaign around a Dalit leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vetrivel Yatra L Murugan BJP Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp