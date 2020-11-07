Notice issued to govt on MNM plea

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered notices to the State on a plea moved by Makkal Neethi Maiam challenging the cancellation of grama sabha meetings. The court directed the government to file a detailed report by January 23.

According to petitioner, the Director of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department had issued guidelines to conduct grama sabha meeting in all village panchayats.

All Collectors were directed to follow safety guidelines and send a report on resolutions adopted on or before October 10. However, on October 1, the Collectors suddenly cancelled the meetings. This was contrary to the order of the administration, counsel for the petitioner said.