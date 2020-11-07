STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu bags first prize in National Water Awards 2019, wins seven accolades in all

The awards will be presented during a two-day virtual ceremony on November 11 and 12 in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and other dignitaries

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has bagged the first prize in the National Water Awards in the 'normal category' for the year 2019. In all, Tamil Nadu has won seven prizes in different categories.

The awards will be presented during a two-day virtual ceremony on November 11 and 12 in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria and Union Minister of Environment Prakash Javadekar. On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, PWD Secretary K Manivasan will be receiving the first prize in the National Water Awards.

Under the 'Revival of River' category, Vellore and Karur districts have been chosen for the first and second prizes while Perambalur district has been chosen for second prize under the category 'Water
Conservation' at the national level.

Under the category of Best Urban Local Body which took water conservation efforts, Madurai Corporation has won the second prize. Last year, Madurai district won the first prize for rejuvenating and creating new waterbodies.

Under the Water Warriors category, Manikandan, Coordinator, Kovai Kulangal Pathukappu Amaippu, Coimbatore and Sakthinathan Ganapathy Pandian of Anna University bagged the first and second prizes.

During the National Water Awards 2019 ceremony, 98 awards will be presented in 16 different categories -- Best State, Best District, Best Village Panchayat, Best Urban Local Body, Best Research/ Innovation/ New Technology, Best Education/ Mass Awareness effort, Best TV show, Best Newspaper, Best School, Best Institution/ RWA/ Religious Organisation, Best Industry, Best Water Regulatory Authority, Best Water Warrior, Best NGO, Best Water User Association, and Best Industry for CSR Activity. Each of the categories has sub-categories in different zones of the country.

