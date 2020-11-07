Tamil to be used in airports, flights

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soon, all announcements on flights and at airports in the State will be made first in Tamil, said Minister K Pandiarajan. After meeting Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi, Pandiarajan said a circular was sent to airline companies.

According to a statement, the minister also expressed hope that the directive will be implemented before the Pongal festival. “I have met department secretaries and requested them to give classical Tamil the same status as Hindi. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has repeatedly urged the Centre in this regard too.” He also sought speedy implementation of the Centre’s translation software, which supports 16 Indian languages.