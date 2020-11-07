Why quota for wards of to defence personnel was cancelled, aska HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sought response from the State government as to why the reservation provided for the wards of serving defence personnel in medical seats was cancelled. It also asked the Cente whether equal distribution of seats among the list of priorities in defence personnel quota is possible.

A Division Bench of justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi raised the questions while hearing a batch of cases, including an appeal filed by the State against a single judge’s order directing it to re-include the category which was removed by the government in 2004.