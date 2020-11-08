STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Desi swag: Encouraging rural entrepreneurs

Based out of Sendurai in Ariyalur, this group was trained by Agrotech Integrated Farmer Producer.

Published: 08th November 2020 03:58 AM

Women making earthen lamps with the raw materials at Sendurai in Ariyalur district | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: When you want to be Atmanirbhar, take the desi way! Take for example this women self-help group that is making earthen lamps out of nothing but cow dung, and earning Rs 200 every day. Based out of Sendurai in Ariyalur, this group was trained by Agrotech Integrated Farmer Producer.

The territory head of that company, G Anand Babu, says that if the group does well, they could become rural entrepreneurs. “For now, it provides an additional income to those who rely solely on the MGNREGA wages” says Babu.

The self help group leader R Sumathi from Sendurai says, “Due to lockdown I lost my job. Later, I got an opportunity with this group and have been making these products with cow dung. These items do not affect people with respiratory problems.

One can make 200 earthen lamps with just 1 kg of cow dung. It is good income,” adds Sumathi.Apart from the lamps they also make Sambarani. The company buys the earthen lamp and Sambrani blocks at `1 per piece. Anand Babu says, “We are doing this to promote rural jobs.

We buy their products twice a month. With many festivals coming up there is a high demand for these items. We are creating awareness that cow dung is a good source of income. It is environment-friendly too, adds Anand.

