STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Four doctors and nurses at Madurai Govt. Hospital re-infected with coronavirus 

All the four doctors and nurses were symptomatic during the first infection period and were asymptomatic and had high titre (concentration of) antibodies during re-infection, sources pointed.

Published: 08th November 2020 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: Indicating reinfection of Coronavirus, four healthcare workers at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) tested positive for Covid for the second time. While sources in the health department say there is no mechanism in Tamil Nadu to monitor instances of re-infection among the public, experts opine that re-infection is not a cause of worry as immunity developed against respiratory viral infections is generally short-lived.

Swab turns positive for 2nd time 

According to GRH sources, four healthcare workers at the hospital -- two doctors and two nurses -- tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. "Of the four healthcare workers, three were posted on regular Covid duty while one (a doctor) belongs to a non-Covid department. All four were infected with Coronavirus for the first time (tested positive during RT-PCR test) in June, July when the district witnessed a surge in caseload. With an interval of 45 days to two-and-a-half months since the first infection, the four staff tested positive for COVID-19 again during RT-PCR test in the last couple of months. Between the first and second infection, one of the two nurses had, in fact, tested negative for COVID-19 thrice, upon completion of Covid duty," they added.

All the four doctors and nurses were symptomatic during the first infection period and were asymptomatic and had high titre (concentration of) antibodies during re-infection, sources pointed. While the two doctors -- a postgraduate student and an assistant professor -- are aged 24 and 35, respectively, the two nurses are middle-aged, added a hospital official.

Is it re-infection? 

Public health expert and former Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr K Kolandaswamy said, "Viral shedding takes place for a maximum of one month since the infection, after which the remnants of the virus can be considered gone completely from the body system. So, turning positive for Coronavirus after the one-month period of viral shedding can be termed as re-infection."

No data on re-infection in Tamil Nadu 

When asked about the number of cases of re-infection reported in Tamil Nadu so far, sources in the health department said that no such data was available as there is no mechanism in the state to monitor re-infection of Coronavirus. "Collection of data on re-infection among the public is not a priority now since only one or two such cases are reported sparsely from very few places. Further, it is a tedious process as most people would not be willing to divulge their Covid history. Such instances are promptly reported only by healthcare professionals who undergo covid tests routinely," said a senior epidemiologist. He cited repeated exposure as a reason for re-infection among healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam said Tamil Nadu has not recorded any case of re-infection officially and that re-infection claims were subject to careful study, if formally notified from districts concerned.

Fear not, experts say 
However, experts opine that re-infection of vivid should not be a cause of concern since the immunity developed against most respiratory tract infections is short-lived.

Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John said the immunity developed against most respiratory viral infections are short-lived or incomplete, thus leading to re-infection - a common phenomenon. "In case of these infections, the immunity does not prevent re-infection but prevents onset of diseases during re-infection. Re-infection is not a serious concern in Covid treatment or vaccine development. But, in a scientific outlook, a study on re-infection is necessary to learn about the pandemic in all angles," he pointed. 

Dr Kolandaswamy told, "From public health point of view, a cause of concern over re-infection does not arise as it won't create any impact in managing or controlling the pandemic. Due to insignificant number of such instances, re-infection does not change the disease dynamics. It can be studied only for academic and research purposes."

Recording viral strain 

GRH Dean Dr J Sangumani said that few samples of extracted Coronavirus RNA of patients infected for the first and second time have been sent to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Chennai for the purpose of recording the viral strain for future reference. Results are awaited, he added. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government Rajaji Hospital coronavirus reinfection cases Madurai coronavirus cases
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp