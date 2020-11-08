STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Increase in maternal deaths worries Tiruchy officials, three deaths due to IVF treatments

Published: 08th November 2020 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant woman

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A sudden spike in maternal deaths in the district has became a cause of concern for the district health officials. In the last few months, three deaths occurred because of IVF treatments on women who are above the age of 40. Collector S Sivarasu said that the IVF treatments were conducted on women who are above 40 years of age and had a medical history. 

For example, a 45-year-old pregnant woman died in Karur after IVF treatment. 

According to the guidelines, IVF should be done only on women who are below 45 years of age and also medically fit. The collector called for a meeting with all the government hospital, PHCs and private hospital doctors and advised them to be careful during the IVF treatment. Doctors also said that the IVF treatment should be carried out after a thorough analysis and studying the patient's medical history. 

Senior doctors, who attended the meeting, said that such deaths in IVF pregnancies are extremely worrisome and it can be avoided.

"IVF has become a business for many hospitals. There are certain protocols that must be followed. If anyone has diabetes, hypertension, obesity or any other medical issue, and is above 40, IVF is not advisable. With high-risk pregnant women, regular follow ups are necessary to pick up subtle problems. Big hospitals often assign young doctors who don't have the experience to handle such problems," said a senior gynaecologist. 

Collector said that, 'compared to 47 deaths among pregnant women last year, the corresponding number this year has increased to 83.'

He also said that if private hospitals are unable to treat the pregnant women, they should shift them to the government hospitals immediately, as delayed shifting is also a cause for the deaths.  

"We are confident that the number will reduce in the coming months. Doctors will take extreme precautions from now on," said Sivarasu.

