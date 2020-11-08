Manusmriti text intends to deny liberty, fraternity, and equality, says VCK chief Thirumavalavan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the debate around the Manusmriti, a Hindu code of conduct, rages on after VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan's remarks on its take on women, he said on Saturday that the argument that the text is irrelevant now is invalid.

He was speaking at a discussion organized by Tamil Nadu Women Journalists Forum (TNWJF).

Thirumavalavan said that the text continues to influence minds and lives even today although it is not codified law.

“The two main aims of the religious text is to establish Brahmin supremacy and to control women,” he said. The basic concept of the Manusmriti- superiority or inferiority by birth, is still used to uphold caste supremacy, he said.

“We see segregation by caste even in the burial ground. Why else, do marriages by default (except love marriages) happen within the respective castes even today,” he said.

The concepts of virginity and prostitution have been used to oppress women, he added. He went on to say that the text intended to deny liberty, fraternity, and equality.

“Our ultimate aim should be to safeguard the constitution that paves way for social justice and female empowerment,” he said. He added the Hindu Code Bill was proposed by Ambedkar in direct opposition to uncodified laws such as the Manusmriti.

Saravanan, an advocate, who was also a part of the discussion said that Ambedkar's Hindu Code Bill had aimed at four main things- setting the minimum age for marriage for women at 18, consent for marriage, validating intercaste marriages and to consider the uncodified Hindu laws prior to this as being invalid.

However, this was opposed by Hindu traditionalists and also by Rajendra Prasad and Sardar Patel and a diluted version was passed later on.

“Social liberation can be attained only if the Manusmriti is burnt from the minds of people as well,” he said.