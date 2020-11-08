Orientation at engineering colleges online this year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time, orientation programmes into engineering colleges will be held online this academic year. According to the academic schedule recently issued by the Anna University, orientation or induction programme into engineering colleges have been scheduled on Monday.

These programmes, which usually serve as a tour of the college campus and an ice-breaker between teachers and students, will happen virtually owing to the pandemic. The first semester classes for B.E, B. Tech and B Arch students in affiliated colleges of Anna University will start on November 23.

Students will be introduced to colleges by the Vice-Chancellor, heads of departments, academic and student deans, wardens and placement training officers. The announcement was made following the completion of online academic counselling, which ended on October 28.

While 75,000 engineering seats are already allotted provisionally through the counselling, a total of 9,667 students have registered for supplementary counselling of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2020. Certificate uploading for supplementary counselling will start on Monday and counselling process will start in the subsequent week, according to officials from the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions committee.