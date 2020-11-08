Students worried about returning to campuses used as Covid care centres

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the scheduled reopening of schools and colleges just a few days away, students and teachers say they feel massively under-prepared for it. They have urged the government to come up guidelines for a phased reopening, along with a schedule for classes to be conducted in an offline-online combination mode. The primary fear among teachers as well as parents seems to be conversion of most government colleges in the State into quarantine centres. Classrooms and hostels were cleared off of their furniture, and beds were laid for Covid patients to be treated.

Government college faculty say, with only about a week left for the scheduled reopening, patients have not been sent out and the beds and other equipment are still placed inside the campuses. College administrators fear they may be unable to clear out the beds, disinfect the rooms and refurnish classes on time for the reopening. “Four out of the five blocks in my college were converted into quarantine centres. Even the beds have not been cleared yet. How will the college be ready for over 4,800 students to come?” asks the principal of a government college in Thiruvarur.

The principal added that patients had walked around the campus and even spat or coughed outside of the rooms. “Disinfection should be done across the campus, from the gate to the toilets. Even then, the virus stays for a few days.” The principal of another government arts and science college says that two of the three blocks in their college was used as isolation wards. “Even though there are only a few patients now, the set-up has not been cleared out.

All benches and chairs are propped up together in the remaining one block,” she says, adding that the staff can start rearranging the furniture only after the government clears the centres and disinfects the campus.

Meanwhile, a senior faculty from a government engineering college near Chennai says, three teachers in his college had tested positive for the virus on Saturday, and many more fell sick during the lockdown. “Now, if we had taken classes in person before testing positive, we would have each put at least 200-300 students at risk every day,” he says.

Even if teachers strictly monitor for social distancing within the college, he says, there is no way to enforce them at bus stops and outside the campus where students tend to gather. The fresh guidelines issued by UGC on Thursday states that students cannot share hostel rooms. “At least three students share each room in our college. How can we even accommodate them when we reopen?” rues the faculty member.

Similarly, a Physics teacher from a government-aided arts and science college in Chennai says there are about 60 students in each class and accommodating all of them at the same time will put teachers, students and all of their family at risk. All said and done, teachers say there is an utter confusion on how colleges will be conducted even if it reopens, as there is no communication from the government on the matter. “The government should send a detailed Standard Operating Procedure based on the UGC guidelines at the earliest, so we can prepare for it,” says the Physics teacher.

UGC GUIDELINES

The UGC on Thursday released guidelines advising higher education institutions, outside containment zones, to reopen in phases, starting first with research, masters and final-year undergraduate students: