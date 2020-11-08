STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 2,334 Covid-19 positive cases, 20 deaths

The State tested 75,384 people and 74,589 samples on the day. Also, 2,386 people were discharged after treatment and the State now has 18,894 active cases.

Published: 08th November 2020 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

COVID cases

A man wearing mask walks past a COVID mural in the national capital. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2,334 Covid-19 positive cases and 20 deaths taking the tally to 7,43,822 and toll to 11,334 on Sunday.

Chennai reported 601 cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu reported 120 cases, Kancheepuram 89 and Tiruvallur 133 cases, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

Other districts which reported over 100 cases are, Coimbatore (205), Erode (103), Salem (102) and Tiruppur 119 cases.

The State tested 75,384 people and 74,589 samples on the day. Also, 2,386 people were discharged after treatment and the State now has 18,894 active cases.

The media bulletin said that one private lab, Krishna MRI and CT at Salem has been approved Covid-19 testing recently. All the deceased had comorbid conditions, the bulletin said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID cases coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp