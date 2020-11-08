Tamil Nadu reports 2,334 Covid-19 positive cases, 20 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2,334 Covid-19 positive cases and 20 deaths taking the tally to 7,43,822 and toll to 11,334 on Sunday.

Chennai reported 601 cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu reported 120 cases, Kancheepuram 89 and Tiruvallur 133 cases, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

Other districts which reported over 100 cases are, Coimbatore (205), Erode (103), Salem (102) and Tiruppur 119 cases.

The State tested 75,384 people and 74,589 samples on the day. Also, 2,386 people were discharged after treatment and the State now has 18,894 active cases.

The media bulletin said that one private lab, Krishna MRI and CT at Salem has been approved Covid-19 testing recently. All the deceased had comorbid conditions, the bulletin said.

