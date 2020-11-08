TN records 2,341 fresh Covid cases, 25 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State on Saturday reported 2,341 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths, taking the tally to 7,41,488 and toll to 11,324. According to State Health Bulletin, the State now has 18,966 active cases, while 7,11,198 people have been discharged till date.

As many as 2,352 people were discharged on Saturday alone. With 79,328 RTPCR tests on the day, as many as 1,02,11,706 tests have been conducted in 205 testing centres across State so far. The government has also approved Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, a new private lab, to process Covid tests.

Meanwhile, the decline of case numbers in Chennai continued on Saturday too, with the city recording 603 fresh cases. Six persons succumbed to the infection in the city on the day. Active cases in the city now stand at 2.9 per cent.