STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

With tomatoes selling at Re 1 per kg, Dharmapuri farmers dump produce

Explaining that the farmers had to spend Rs 600 to 1000 on transporting the produce, Kannan asked how they could afford the charges if one kilo is sold for Re 1.

Published: 08th November 2020 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers in Dharmapuri dumped tomatoes near the Palacode tomato market.

Farmers in Dharmapuri dumped tomatoes near the Palacode tomato market.

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: As tomato prices nosedived in Tamil Nadu’s markets, farmers in Dharmapuri dumped nearly one tonne of the kitchen essentials on the roadside near the Palacode tomato market on Sunday, alleging that they are getting only Re 1 per kg of their produce when the retail price stands at Rs 4 per kg.

The Palacode market is one of the key markets in the district where tomatoes are procured wholesale. On Sunday, the mood in the market was grim after a crate of tomatoes (25 kg) was sold for only Rs 25, at Re 1 per kg. Aggrieved, farmers dumped the tomatoes, stating that the price gave them no profits.

According to Kannan, a tomato cultivator in Panchapalli, last month (during Purattasi) the retail price of 1kg of tomato was between Rs 12 and Rs 16 while the wholesale price was between Rs 10 and Rs 12. 
"Now the prices have dipped to such an extent that farmers cannot afford to pay the transportation charges. Many are just feeding the tomatoes to their cattle while others just dumping them on the roadsides," he said.

Explaining that the farmers had to spend Rs 600 to 1000 on transporting the produce, Kannan asked how they could afford the charges if only Rs 25 is earned from selling 25 kg of tomatoes. "How can we employ labourers and pay for the transportation? Even if we sell a dozen crates, we will not make any profit."

Another farmer, K Govindhasamy said that most of the cultivators in the region are small scale farmers. Such prices would lead to a severe crisis as transportation alone costs a fortune, he said. In fact, some farmers have reportedly not even bothered to pluck the ripe tomatoes in the farms given the low prices.

According to data from the district’s Horticulture Department, Dharmapuri has a total of 4,886 acres of land under tomato cultivation. There are three refrigeration units set up in the district. One is in Palacode with a capacity of 50 tonnes, another in Harur with 25-tonne capacity and third in Pennagaram with a 25-tonne capacity. However, these refrigeration units were filled weeks ago, the data showed.

Officials at the markets said that the low prices were the result of seasonal fluctuations, and it was common for prices to drop when there is a glut in supply. This year, the rains from the southwest have greatly aided farmers with a successful harvest and this is also a reason for the prices to drop.

Officials said that at the Uzhavar Sandhai, prices were at Rs 4-Rs 5 per kg. However, they said there was little they could do to help farmers in negotiating with wholesale traders. "Here, buyers directly meet the traders and after bargaining, the final price is decided between the parties involved. It is sad to see farmers wasting their produce. We have urged them not to dump their produce," officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu tomato prices Dharmapuri farmers
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp