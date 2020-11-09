19-year-old immolates self in front of lover after parents oppose marriage, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: 19-year-old girl, who self-immolated in front of her boyfriend due to differences, succumbed to burns on Saturday. The deceased, K Sneha of Periya Venmani village and Santhosh (20) of Cheyyur, an auto driver, were allegedly in a relationship for over two years.

“Since they belonged to different communities, their parents reportedly opposed the relationship. While they had not been in touch for the last six months, Sneha called Santhosh a week ago and asked him to come to the Casuarina farm in the locality on Saturday,” said a police officer.

While Santhosh was accompanied by his friend Vicky, Sneha allegedly asked Santhosh to marry her and the latter refused. Dejected over this, Sneha took out a bottle of kerosene from her handbag and poured it on herself before lighting the match.

Santhosh, who did not anticipate this, tried to put off the fire and suffered burns.

Sneha died without responding to treatment. Based on a complaint by Sneha’s father Kabali, Cheyyur police registered a case and arrested Santhosh and Vicky on abetment charges.