Arcot Prince lauds US President-elect Joe Biden’s ‘exceptional journey’

Indiscriminate bombing of innocent civilians will only weaken the cause of justice and peace and make the forces of extremism, bigotry and terrorism stronger, the Prince said.

Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, congratulated Joe Biden for his resounding victory in the US presidential elections. “Yours has been a long and exceptional journey to the American presidency,” the Prince said.

“We, in India, are delighted to see that the US Senator, Ms Kamala Harris, whose mother hailed from India and was a Tamil, will serve as US Vice-President, during Biden’s administration.” The Prince said, “The international community looks to you to meet the aspirations of millions of men and women for a better world - a world of justice, harmony and peace.” Hoping that Biden would act towards restoring and strengthening peace, the Prince said, “Unprincipled wars of supremacy, aside from being horrible and unjust, are completely out of sync with our times. Indiscriminate bombing of innocent civilians will only weaken the cause of justice and peace and make the forces of extremism, bigotry and terrorism stronger.

On other hand, meaningful negotiations with those we proudly disagree with must be conducted on the basis of equity, not supremacist ultimatums of the kind witnessed in the past.”

