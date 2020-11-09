Body of Dalit youth found with injury marks in Tamil Nadu, family alleges he was murdered over relationship

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Tension prevailed in Harur on Monday, after the body of a 24-year-old Dalit youth from Tiruvannamalai was found near the banks of the Thennpennai river, bordering Tiruvannamalai and Harur.

The family of the youth, identified as A Clinton from Ilanguni near Ammapettai, staged a road roko near Harur demanding justice. The family said Clinton, who was working in a private firm in Hosur, had been in love with a girl from Theerthamalai and feared he may have been killed because of the relationship.

Clinton’s body had washed up on the banks of the Thennpennai early Monday morning. Residents of Ammapettai, which borders Tiruvannamalai and Harur, spotted the body and alerted the police.

According to police, the youth seemed to have been beaten to death as visible injury marks were seen on the body. The body was sent to the Harur government hospital for postmortem examination.

Police speculated that the body was dumped in the area in the late hours of Sunday. They are yet to recover his mobile phone which is expected to provide crucial information.

However, Clinton’s family alleged that the police had recovered the phone and were trying to hide the truth. Following this, Harur Deputy Superintendent of Police Tamilmani met with the protestors and assured the family that the investigation will be conducted, the mobile phone would be found and justice will be served. Police registered a case and started investigations. Based on these assurances, the family withdrew the protest. Police said the road roko had disrupted traffic for over an hour.