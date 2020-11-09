Cuddalore-CID begins probe into death of 40-year-old undertrial prisoner

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The Cuddalore CB-CID officials on Sunday commenced probe into the death of a 40-year-old undertrial prisoner at Virudhachalam Government Hospital. The deceased was recently arrested by Neyveli Township police on theft charges.

Even four days after Kadampuliyur resident M Selvamurugan's death, his relatives refuse to claim the body, alleging police torture led to his death.

After registering the case on Saturday night, a CB-CID team headed by inspector Deepa visited the Neyveli Township police station and Virudhachalam sub-jail on Sunday.

They inquired with the personnel about Selvamurugan's health and whether any bruises were visible on his body, among other queries.

According to the petition filed by his wife Prabha, Selvamurugan was a cashew farmer and had gone to Vadalur on October 28 on business.

Prabha later got news that he was arrested on theft charges. When Prabha visited her husband at the Virudhachalam sub-jail on November 2, he seemed weak and was unable to eat due to a swollen throat.

"Selvamurugan was falsely accused of theft charges and the police sought a 10-sovereign gold chain as bribe to drop the charges. Prabha was also ill-treated when she refused to bribe them," the petition added.

Sources said that the deceased was admitted to Virudhachalam GH by prison official Sasikumar after he developed fits on Wednesday and he died a day later.