Despite 'ban', BJP continues Vel Yatra for the third day

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the state government's denial of permission, BJP leaders, including its state president L Murugan, on Monday continued their attempt to carry out the Vetrivel Yatra at Chengalpattu and as usual, they were taken into custody. They were let off within a few hours.

Murugan and other BJP leaders offered prayers at a temple at Chengalpattu and later the party president spoke about the importance of the Yatra. He said it would continue in the coming days. BJP leaders including KT Raghavan, K Annamalai, and others who took part in the Yatra were arrested.

Meanwhile, at Kancheepuram, BJP leader H Raja and other functionaries courted arrest after they tried to carry out the Yatra.

Ridiculing the state government's denial of permission for Vetrivel Yatra, Murugan, addressing the party cadre at Chengalpattu said, "The government has opened everything else including TASMAC shops in every street. But it contends that the Corona infection that failed to spread in all these, would spread only through Vetrivel Yatra. Above all, DMK president MK Stalin and his party cadre are allowed to stage protests near Raj Bhavan but the same government denies permission for the Yatra of the BJP. This ban will be thwarted."

Echoing similar views at Kanchipuram, H Raja said, "For the Sathankulam issue, MK Stalin, Kanimozhi and Udhayanidhi Stalin staged separate demonstrations. There is no bar for government functions. So, the Tamil Nadu government should reconsider its decision and permit this Yatra. Even otherwise Yatra will go ahead."

On November 6, Murugan and others attempted to launch the Vetrivel Yatra at Tiruttani and courted arrest. Initially, they claimed that they were going to the Tiruttani temple to offer prayers. But after visiting the temple, they tried to carry out the Yatra. A similar pattern was followed at the Thiruvotriyur temple on Sunday and now in Chengalpattu.

