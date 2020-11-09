DMK chief MK Stalin mails over one lakh letters to people across Tamil Nadu

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciating and motivating locally influential people in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio addresses, DMK president MK Stalin has mailed over one lakh personalised letters to influential people in the State in the last few weeks. The letters urge them to work for a regime change in the State.

The Assembly poll next year is very significant for Stalin, whose party has been out of power in the State for ten years now. This would also be the first Assembly election the party would face in the absence of party stalwart M Karunanidhi.

The letters to the locally influential people are titled ‘Vidiyum Vaa’ (come, it will dawn) and carries the name of the recipient. The party plans to send out four lakh more such letters in the coming weeks. The recipients, mostly social activists, were identified by local DMK units.

The letter contains details of how the AIADMK-led government allegedly failed the State and why a regime change was necessary. It is learnt that the letter idea was the brainchild of poll strategist firm I-PAC. A member of the firm told Express, “It was initiated to attract neutral voters to the party. We elaborate on DMK’s part achievements and future plans in the letter.”