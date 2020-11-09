STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Elephant calf dies of intestinal worms in Valparai

Sources in the Forest Department said that they were informed about the jumbo calf's poor health condition by the locals on Friday afternoon.

Published: 09th November 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A male elephant calf, aged three to five months, died due to intestinal worms at High Forest Estate near Valparai on Friday.

Sources in the Forest Department said that they were informed about the jumbo calf's poor health condition by the locals on Friday afternoon. "The locals said that the animal found it difficult to walk and looked tired of roaming in field number 14 of the High Forest Estate," sources said.

On information, a team of officials led by Manampalli Range officer A Manikandan visited the spot and alerted veterinarian Meyyarasan, who examined the animal and provided treatment. Sources said that the forest staff faced issues in treating the calf initially as the mother elephant kept standing nearby.

"The jumbo calf was given two bottles of pain killers and minerals to revive its health condition. However, he died within two and a half hours after the commencement of treatment. On Saturday morning, a postmortem examination was carried out on the animal's body," said Manikandan, adding, "We suspect that the jumbo calf consumed soil while grazing with his mother, which eventually upset his stomach. He might have roamed restlessly in pain for over a week with an empty stomach."

The carcass was buried in the same area as leaving it for other animals would facilitate the spreading of the infection, sources added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephant calf intestinal worms
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp