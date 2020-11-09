FIR is not an encyclopedia, it need not contain all facts: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that the First Information Report (FIR) is not an encyclopedia and need not contain all the facts, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently refused to allow a petition filed by five members of a family, seeking direction to quash an FIR registered against them under the Dowry Prohibition Act in 2016.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan said that, in the report, there were specific allegations against the petitioners to attract corresponding sections of the Act. Rejecting the contentions of the petitioners that the police registered the FIR without any base, the judge said, “The FIR is not an encyclopedia and it need not contain all the facts; it cannot be quashed on the threshold.” Since the FIR discloses prima facie commission of a cognisable offence, this court cannot interfere with the investigation, he added.

The investigating machinery has to step in to investigate, grab, and unearth the crime in accordance with the procedures prescribed in the CrPC. However, since the crime was committed four years ago, he directed the police to complete the investigation and file the final report within four weeks (if not already filed) and dismissed the petition.