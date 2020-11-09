STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

FIR is not an encyclopedia, it need not contain all facts: Madras HC

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan said that, in the report, there were specific allegations against the petitioners to attract corresponding sections of the Act.

Published: 09th November 2020 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that the First Information Report (FIR) is not an encyclopedia and need not contain all the facts, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently refused to allow a petition filed by five members of a family, seeking direction to quash an FIR registered against them under the Dowry Prohibition Act in 2016. 

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan said that, in the report, there were specific allegations against the petitioners to attract corresponding sections of the Act. Rejecting the contentions of the petitioners that the police registered the FIR without any base, the judge said, “The FIR is not an encyclopedia and it need not contain all the facts; it cannot be quashed on the threshold.” Since the FIR discloses prima facie commission of a cognisable offence, this court cannot interfere with the investigation, he added. 

The investigating machinery has to step in to investigate, grab, and unearth the crime in accordance with the procedures prescribed in the CrPC. However, since the crime was committed four years ago, he directed the police to complete the investigation and file the final report within four weeks (if not already filed) and dismissed the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp