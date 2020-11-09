STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
INTERVIEW | ‘Will protest Farm Laws with plough rallies: TNCC chief KS Alagiri

Published: 09th November 2020 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri (Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP has been unusually active of late with the Vel Yatra centered around its pro-Hindu identity. On the other hand, the TN unit of Congress is planning to hold ‘plough rallies’ in 150 places across the State.  Excerpts from S Kumarasen’s interview with TNCC president KS Alagiri on the rallies:

What is the purpose of plough rallies?

We are going to highlight the adverse aspects of the Farm Laws and create awareness among farmers. Our rallies are not divisive (in contrast to BJP’s). It is only for the welfare of the farmers and general public.

The state government may deny permission just like they did for Vel Yatra
The government is claiming that Covid cases are decreasing. Liquor shops and other commercial establishments are allowed till 10 pm. so if they deny permission for our rally, it would be cheap politics.

Your views on Vel Yatra

There are several important issues in Tamil Nadu. Like massive unemployment, issues faced by farmers and economic slowdown. BJP’s attempts are only to divert attention from the real issues.

How did the government handle Vel Yatra?

It was appreciable and we support it. (The state government denied permission for BJP’s rallies and police stopped the rallies)

BJP is a small party in TN. Why are opposition parties focussing on it?

It does not matter how much support BJP has. When they are putting out their ideology before people, we are countering it with our opinion. When Kirubanantha Variyar (a spiritual guru) praised Lord Murugan, everyone was happy. But BJP is using God to divide people. Lord Muruga is holding the ‘Vel’ to protect people, but BJP leaders are holding it to threaten people belonging to other religions. So it’s our duty to counter it.

There is a perception that BJP is able to spread its ideology in Tamil Nadu off late. Will it have an impact in the elections?

No, it won’t reflect in the election. People of Tamil Nadu will not accept anti-people activities. Faith is different from dividing people on basis of faith. In contrast, Congress’s spirituality is inclusive.

In all issues raised by Congress, like NEET and GST, BJP leaders say that these were ideas brought by previous Congress regimes. When Congress introduced the schemes, there was much flexibility. For example, in NEET, we had a provision for state governments to decide on it, but BJP government is imposing it.

