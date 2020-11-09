Police foil Kerala man’s bid to smuggle 10-kg ganja 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 28-year-old native of Kerala was arrested on Sunday for allegedly trying to smuggle over ten-kilogram ganja from Tamil Nadu. A search has been launched for his accomplice on the run. The suspect — V Subramanian (28) from Chinna Thadagam — is a native of Palakkad district in Kerala.

He along with his friend Sathish Kumar from Kottathara reportedly brought the contraband from Theni district to Singanallur by bus, which they attempted to smuggle on a car to Kerala. However, the vehicle was waylaid by police at the Mangarai check post on Sunday.

While Sathish managed to flee, Subramanian was arrested. The police seized over ten-kilogram ganja and the car used by the suspects. The Thadagam police booked them under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Meanwhile, the district rural police registered ten more ganja peddling cases on Saturday and seized around one kilogram of the contraband.